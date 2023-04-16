Real Madrid faces a decisive week in the fight to stay alive in the Champions League. After beating Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals, the whites will visit Stamford Bridge in the decisive duel to secure a place in the semifinals.
After that, and regardless of whether they qualify for the semifinals or not, Ancelotti’s team will have a few relaxing games since nothing is played in the League, beyond the fact that the distance with Barça does not continue to increase and that Atleti do not give them snatch second place.
These are the next 5 matches that Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have to face.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: second leg of the quarterfinals, Champions League
As we say, the duel against Chelsea is the most important challenge facing Real Madrid in the coming weeks. The Spanish team beat the English 2-0 at the Bernabéu thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, and now they will have to assert that advantage at Stamford Bridge to once again be among the top four teams in Europe.
Madrid has the tie very well on track as it helps them to win, tie or even lose by a goal difference to be in the semifinals, where they would wait for the winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: LaLiga Santander matchday 30
Once the Champions League tie is resolved, Real Madrid will have four league games ahead of them. The title is already lost and the only goal they have left in the domestic championship is to keep second place.
In addition, these league matches will help Ancelotti to balance his efforts ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna. The whites’ next league match will be hosting Celta de Vigo at the Bernabéu.
Girona vs Real Madrid: LaLiga Santander matchday 31
After receiving Celta we will have a weekday League matchday, in which Ancelotti’s team will have to visit the Montilivi stadium to face Girona, an outing that in recent seasons has caused more than one headache for the whites .
Girona is comfortable in the middle of the table and has the goal of 40 points, with which they would virtually seal their permanence, within easy reach.
Real Madrid vs Almería: LaLiga Santander matchday 32
On Saturday LaLiga returns to the Santiago Bernabéu where the whites will host an Almería side who are risking their lives. The Andalusian team is immersed in the battle for salvation, which makes it an even more dangerous rival.
After having had a day during the week, and with the Cup final just around the corner, it will be necessary to see how many rotations Ancelotti prepares for that game.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: LaLiga Santander matchday 33
The fifth game that Real Madrid has ahead of them is to go to the Reale Arena in San Sebastián where they will face Real Sociedad. A duel that is exciting and complicated for Ancelotti’s team, since Imanol’s are fighting to enter the Champions League.
Furthermore, the Reale Arena is always a difficult visit for any team, and in the specific case of Ral Madrid, it is hostile territory.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Chelsea
|
April 18th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Celta Vigo
|
April 22
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Girona
|
April 25th
|
19:30 ESP, 12:30 MX, 14:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Almeria
|
April 29
|
18:30 ESP, 11:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Real society
|
May 2
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
