Real Madrid has a very hectic schedule at the end of the season, with 8 league games ahead, the Champions League semifinals and the Copa del Rey final. Ancelotti’s team awaits a few weeks without pause in which two titles will be played, because although in the League mathematically they can still hunt down Barcelona, it is a more than complicated task.
These are the next five games that Real Madrid will have to face in the coming weeks.
Girona vs Real Madrid: LaLiga Santander matchday 31
This week we will have a week-to-week League matchday, in which Ancelotti’s team will have to visit the Montilivi stadium to face Girona, an outing that in recent seasons has caused more than one headache for the whites.
Girona is comfortable in the middle zone of the table with 38 points, 9 behind Europe and with a 10 advantage over relegation, and has the goal of 40 points, with which it would virtually seal its permanence, within reach hand in hand
Real Madrid vs Almería: LaLiga Santander matchday 32
LaLiga returns to the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend, where on Saturday the Whites will host an Almería team that is playing for permanence. The Andalusian team is immersed in the battle for salvation, today it is the team that precisely marks its permanence, which makes it an even more dangerous rival.
After having had a weekday, and with the Copa del Rey final just around the corner, it will be necessary to see how many rotations Ancelotti prepares for that match.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: LaLiga Santander matchday 33
Once again we will have a weekday session and Real Madrid has a challenge ahead of them, such as going to the Reale Arena in San Sebastián where they will face Real Sociedad. A duel that is exciting and complicated for Ancelotti’s team, since Imanol’s men are fighting to enter the Champions League.
Furthermore, the Reale Arena is always a difficult visit for any team, and in the specific case of Ral Madrid, it is hostile territory.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Copa del Rey Final
After having practically lost LaLiga, Real Madrid will be playing on Saturday for the chance to add to their record the first major title of this season, the third counting the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will witness the duel between Osasuna and Real Madrid that will proclaim one of the two teams as champions in this edition of the tournament. The white team has not played a final in eight years, while for the rojillos it will be the second in their history, the first being in the 2004/05 season.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: First leg of the semifinals, Champions League
As we said, the next few weeks are intense for Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s team concludes this cycle of five matches by hosting Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.
The whites will have to forget what happens in the Cup final, be it victory or defeat, to focus on a very difficult and even elimination that could mark the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Girona
|
April 25th
|
19:30 ESP, 12:30 MX, 14:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Almeria
|
April 29
|
18:30 ESP, 11:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Real society
|
may 2
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga TV
|
Osasuna
|
May 6th
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Copa del Rey
|
The 1 TVE and Movistar
|
Manchester City
|
May 9
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
