Following their clash against Betis on matchday two of the league, Atlético de Madrid is preparing for a series of exciting challenges on the horizon.. The rojiblanco team drew goalless against the Heliópolis team in a match with few lights and less emotions.
These are the following Atleti commitments:
In a friendly, the team will face Numancia, providing the opportunity to refine their form. Then, the derby against Rayo Vallecano promises intensity. Sevilla also crosses their path, followed by a clash against Valencia just after the national team break. Finally, the confrontation against Real Madrid will test their determination. Exciting days await the colchoneros!
Atlético de Madrid will face Numancia in a friendly that will serve as a test bench for the team. With both eyes on the goal, the colchoneros will be looking to adjust their game and timing ahead of the challenges to come.
On the third day of LaLiga EA Sports we will have a Madrid derby between the Vallecas team and those trained by Cholo Simeone. The match will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas
Atlético de Madrid will return to play in their fiefdom on the fourth day of the league and will do so against another Sevillian team and against the team with which they finished their preseason. Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla will meet again but this time to play official competition
After the national team break, Atlético faces Valencia. A challenge in foreign lands will test the resilience and cohesion of the team as they chase victory.
The main course comes with the confrontation against Real Madrid. In the sixth game of the league, Atlético will seek to assert its strength in a match that always arouses passion and high expectations.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
Numancia
|
August 24
|
7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
Friendly
|
Vallecano Ray
|
August 28
|
9:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Seville
|
September 3
|
18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
September, 17th
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
24th September
|
to be confirmed
|
The league
