Barcelona defeated Atlético de Madrid by the smallest difference in a match corresponding to matchday 15 of LaLiga. The Blaugranas beat the Colchoneros with a solitary goal from Joao Félix and with this result they rose to third position in the table.
After this confrontation against Atlético de Madrid, these are the commitments that Xavi Hernández’s team will have to face in the coming weeks.
FC Barcelona vs Girona, 16th matchday of LaLiga
Catalan derby on matchday 16. FC Barcelona receives the surprising leader of LaLiga, Girona, who wants to continue with their good dynamics and get the three points from a difficult field like Montjuic.
Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona, 6th day of the Champions group stage
FC Barcelona will close the group stage of the Champions League at the home of Antwerp. Xavi Hernández’s men come into this match with qualification to the next round under their arm
Valencia vs FC Barcelona, 17th matchday of LaLiga
The next match will be another of the great duels in Spanish football. Xavi’s team will have to visit Mestalla to face a Valencia team that always makes things difficult for them, although the Che team is not going through its best moment.
FC Barcelona vs Almería, 18th matchday of LaLiga
Afterwards, Xavi Hernández’s men will face a rival like Almería, who will have to visit the Blaugrana team. Initially, FC Barcelona will not have to have many problems to take the three points in this match against the current bottom of the championship.
FC Barcelona vs Americas, friendly match
As their last match, Xavi Hernández’s team will travel to the United States to face the Mexican club Américas to play a friendly match on December 22
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
December 10
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Royal Antwerp
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
December 16
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
December 20th
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
|
Americas
|
December 22th
|
03:00 ESP, 23:00 ARG, 21:00 MX
|
Friendly
