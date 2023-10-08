FC Barcelona managed to rescue a point against a surprising Granada. Bryan Zaragoza scored a double that had the Blaugranas on the ropes, but the scores of Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto allowed them to achieve the final 2-2.
After the match against Granada, FC Barcelona will have to face a tough schedule for the next five matches: a match against Real Madrid, Bilbao or Real Sociedad will be one of the matches that FC Barcelona will have to face. Xavi Hernández’s set.
Below we leave you the calendar with the next five dates for the Blaugrana team
Then they will have to travel to the Spanish football cathedral. Xavi Hernández’s men will seek victory in Bilbao, against a team that has started the league on the right foot.
The culés dream of reaching this matchday as the sole leaders of the group in the UCL. Xavi’s men must have beaten Porto for this feat to be feasible.
Xavi’s team cannot allow any mistakes in the clashes prior to this duel to arrive with all the guarantees and be able to beat the whites.
Another match will be against another Basque club, Real Sociedad. The Txuriurdin team is giving something to talk about this season, a good start in the league as well as a good start in the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, whenever the culé team pays a visit to Real Sociedad, they make things very difficult for the Blaugranas.
For the last of the next five matches of the Blaugrana club we will have another European match. Those coached by Xavi Hernández will have to visit the Ukrainians to play what would be the first match of the second round of the UEFA Champions League. By this date the culés hope to have their way to the next round more than on track.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Ahletic Club of Bilbao
|
October 22
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Shaktar
|
October 25
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
UCL
|
real Madrid
|
October 29th
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
Real society
|
November 4th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Shaktar
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
