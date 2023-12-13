FC Barcelona says goodbye to the group stage of this edition of the Champions League with a defeat against Royal Antwerp by three goals to two. Even so, Xavi Hernández's men are classified as first in the group.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five FC Barcelona games:
Valencia vs FC Barcelona, 17th matchday of LaLiga
The next match will be another of the great duels in Spanish football. Xavi's team will have to visit Mestalla to face a Valencia team that always makes things difficult for them, although the Che team is not going through its best moment.
FC Barcelona vs Almería, 18th matchday of LaLiga
Afterwards, Xavi Hernández's men will face a rival like Almería, who will have to visit the Blaugrana team. Initially, FC Barcelona will not have to have many problems to take the three points in this match against the current bottom of the championship.
FC Barcelona vs Americas, friendly match
The next match for Xavi Hernández's team will travel to the United States to face the Mexican club Américas to play a friendly match on December 22
UD Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona, 19th matchday of LaLiga
In the first game of the year, FC Barcelona will have to face a Canarian team that is being coached by a man from the Blaugrana house, García Pimienta. Las Palmas are doing a great job this season.
FC Barcelona will debut this season against Barbastro in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Xavi Hernández's men will travel to the city of Barbastro, in Huesca, to play this round against a Third Division club that already knows what it is like to defeat a First Division team, such as Almería.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Valencia
|
December 16
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Almeria
|
December 20th
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Americas
|
December 22th
|
03:00 ESP, 23:00 ARG, 21:00 MX
|
Friendly
|
Not available
|
The Palms
|
January 4
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Barbastro
|
January 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar +
