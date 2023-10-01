Today Atlético de Madrid received a visit from the team coached by Sergio González, who came to this match after drawing 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano at Nuevo Mirandilla. The people of Cádiz have started this new season in a good way and today they had a difficult appointment at the Cívitas Metropolitano.
Los Colchoneros began losing 0-2, but were able to turn around Cádiz by a score of 3-2 thanks to a double from Ángel Correa and a goal from Nahuel Molina.
Below we leave you the calendar with the next five matches that Atlético de Madrid will have to face:
After facing Cádiz, Atleti will play their second Champions League match, the first at the Metropolitano, against Feyenoord. The rojiblancos aspire to be first in the group but for that they cannot fail at home.
The teams’ calendars are beginning to pile up with important events, and right after the Champions League match against Feyenoord we will have Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad to close the week
The colchoneros hope to have recovered part of their injured squad for this stretch of the campaign. Simeone’s men want to be alive this year in all the competitions for the end of the year.
After traveling to Galicia to face Celta Vigo, Atlético de Madrid will have to face Celtic away from home in the Champions League. A match that will be key for the future of the group. Simeone’s men cannot afford another puncture.
Finally, those coached by Cholo Simeone will have to receive a visit from Alavés for the eleventh day of LaLiga EA Sports, for these dates the colchoneros will hope to continue with the good dynamics they have been having this period of time.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Feyenoord
|
4th of October
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
October 8th
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 08:15 MX
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
October 22
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Alavés
|
October 29th
|
To define
|
The league
#calendar #Atlético #Madrid #games