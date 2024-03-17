Today Atlético de Madrid faced FC Barcelona after managing to come back from the tie against Inter Milan. It is an important match in which the colchoneros were playing for a large part of the European positions in this league competition. The Colchoneros fell by a score of 0-3 against the Blaugranas.
Below we leave you with the calendar with the next five Atlético de Madrid games
After the tough match against the Barça team, the colchoneros will have to visit the La Cerámica Stadium in a complicated duel against Villarreal. Marcelino's men are improving their game after a very irregular start to the season, gradually rising in the standings, so the game will not be easy for Cholo's men.
Atlético de Madrid, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League, will have to face Borussia Dortmund in their stadium in a match that they will try to get the tie back on track.
Following this round of demanding matches, another great game, this time against the second placed team in LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano. It will be a key match for both teams, and Cholo's team will have to show a high level if they want to get the three points against the revelation team of the championship.
After the first leg, Atlético de Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in a match in which the team that will be promoted to the semifinals of the highest championship in European competition will be decided.
And to close this upcoming calendar of the colchonero team, Cholo's team will have to visit Mendizorroza in a demanding match against Alavés, a team that is in the middle zone of the classification and that is putting together good games, so we will see how this solves difficult exit for Atlético de Madrid.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Villarreal
|
April 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Borussia
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Girona
|
April 13th
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Borussia
|
April 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Alavés
|
April, the 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
