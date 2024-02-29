After achieving only one victory in the last five games, Atlético de Madrid came into this Copa del Rey second leg match against Athletic Club with the need to overcome the adverse result of the first leg, in which Cholo Simeone's men were defeated for a result of 0-1. The team was hoping to get a place in the finals, and they eventually fell 3-0 and were eliminated.
Ahead, the colchoneros have important matches in both LaLiga and the Champions League, which will clearly mark the club's immediate future this season.
After this important Copa del Rey match, the Cholo team will host an always combative Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano. Pellegrini's team has managed to get into European positions and its objective is to maintain that position until the end of the season. It is a team that can cause complications for the colchoneros.
In a crucial clash, Atlético de Madrid faces Cádiz in its quest to secure Champions League spots, while the Cádiz team, fighting to get out of the bottom of the table, will seek to surprise and score vital points in its fight for permanence.
After the adverse result in the first leg, Cholo's team will have to look for a comeback in a match in which the support of the fans will be key. Inter Milan is currently flying, with players in great shape, so the colchoneros will have to give their all if they want to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.
After trying to come back in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Cholo Simeone's men will have to prepare for another tough game, this time in the league championship, against FC Barcelona. It will be a crucial match for both teams that want to get closer to Real Madrid and try to fight to lift the title at the end of the season.
To close this upcoming calendar for the Colchonero team, they will have to visit the La Cerámica Stadium in a complicated duel against Villarreal. Marcelino's team are improving their game after a very irregular start to the season, so the game will not be easy for Cholo's team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Real Betis
|
March 3rd
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Cadiz
|
March 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Inter de Milan
|
March 13
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
March 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Villarreal
|
April 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
