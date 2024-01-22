Today Atlético de Madrid faced Granada to play the last match of matchday 21 of LaLiga EA Sports at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium. The match ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Colchoneros, the goal was scored by Álvaro Morata in the 54th minute.
Below we leave you with the schedule with the next five Atlético de Madrid matches that Simeone's players will have to face:
After the Copa del Rey derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, Chjolo Simeone's men will have to face Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the competition. We remember that this will be the last round in a single match, in the semifinals it will be as always, in a double match.
Classic Spanish football match between two great teams. Baraja's team has been having a much better campaign than could be expected at the beginning of the season, so they will try to make things difficult for the Colchonero team, in an important match for the objectives of both teams.
Match postponed due to Atlético de Madrid's participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Cholo Simeone's team will host Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano, a team that, although not at the same level as last season, has players very capable of unbalancing a match, and with a great technical level, so the match It won't be easy by any means for the Madrid team.
The Santiago Bernabéu will host the third of the three Madrid derbies that we have in less than a month. The match appears to be key for the future of both teams in the League, with Real Madrid aiming to continue competing at the top of the table, while Atlético de Madrid will try to seek its rise to the top positions, which, in a game like this, anything can happen.
After the Madrid derby, Cholo Simeone's men will visit the Andalusian capital to face Sevilla. In the first leg the colchoneros achieved a narrow victory and now they will look for a new victory
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Seville
|
January 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar +
|
Valencia
|
January 28
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Vallecano Ray
|
January 31
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
real Madrid
|
February 4
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Seville
|
February 11th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
