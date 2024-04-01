On Monday night, the colchoneros visited the fiefdom of a Villarreal team that has gone from strength to strength after the latest change of coach. Simeone's team started as favorites to finally take the victory by a score of 1-2, with goals from Axel Witsel and Saúl.
After the duel against Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid faces a challenging schedule that will largely define its path in La Liga and the Champions League. The next 5 games will be key for the “colchonero” team's aspirations. In this analysis, we will break down the challenges that each match presents and the keys for Atlético de Madrid to obtain positive results.
Atlético de Madrid, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League, will have to face Borussia Dortmund in their stadium in a match that they will try to get the tie back on track.
Following this round of demanding matches, another great game, this time against the second placed team in LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano. It will be a key match for both teams, and Cholo's team will have to show a high level if they want to get the three points against the revelation team of the championship.
After the first leg, Atlético de Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in a match in which the team that will be promoted to the semifinals of the highest championship in European competition will be decided.
And to close this upcoming calendar of the colchonero team, Cholo's team will have to visit Mendizorroza in a demanding match against Alavés, a team that is in the middle zone of the classification and that is putting together good games, so we will see how this solves difficult exit for Atlético de Madrid.
A vibrant duel for fourth place in La Liga will take place at the Civitas Metropolitano. Atlético de Madrid, current holder of the position, receives Athletic Club, who are hot on their heels. The match promises to be an exciting and even match. Atlético will seek to take advantage of its home status to take the three points, while Athletic will try to surprise and snatch fourth place from the “colchoneros”.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
BVB
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Plus
|
Girona
|
April 13th
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
BVB
|
April 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Plus
|
Alavés
|
April, the 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
athletic club
|
April 27
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar Plus
