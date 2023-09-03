Manchester City are gearing up for an exciting series of games in the coming weeks, and fans are ready for a hectic period of football action. With a schedule full of challenges in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side will face crucial tests in their quest for glory. Let’s find out what awaits us in the next five City games.
On this day, they thrashed Fulham 5-1 with a hat-trick from Erling Haaland. One more step in what looks like another dominant year for the Citizens.
On September 16, Manchester City will visit West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London. The most recent victory for the Hammers against the Citizens dates back as far back as September 19, 2015. The score ended 1-2 in favor of the Irons.
With two weeks to go before their long-awaited debut in the UEFA Champions League against Red Star, defending champions Manchester City are in full preparation. Anticipation is growing as fans anticipate the team’s return to elite European competition. With their impressive squad and leadership, City will be looking to maintain their status as favorites to claim the UCL title again this season.
Finally, the fifth game of the Skyblues will be on matchday 6 of the Premier League against an a priori affordable rival like Nott Forest at home.
In two weeks, Manchester City will face Newcastle in their EFL Cup debut. Fans are eager to see their team in action as they look to defend their title in this tournament. With a stellar squad, City will look to advance and consolidate their dominance in domestic and international competitions.
Pep Guardiola’s men face a quite affordable calendar in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, especially this one against Wolves in crisis.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
16 of September
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
|
Red Star
|
September 19th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
|
newcastle
|
September 26
|
to be confirmed
|
EFL CUP
|
wolves
|
September 30th
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
