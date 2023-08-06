Manchester City has lost the first official trophy of the season against Arsenal on penalties. In many phases of the game, Arsenal was far superior to its rival, but a poor reading of Thomas’s pressure made Foden lead a counter to the rival goal that was perfectly executed by Cole Palmer, the youth player who wants to fill the vacancy who has left Riyad Mahrez. The ”Skyblues” had the title in their hands, but a goal from Trossard in the 100th minute of the game made the eleven meter lottery give the title to the ”Gunners”.
Next Friday Manchester City will open the ban on the Premier League as current champion against Burnley, a team led by an old acquaintance of the ”Skyblues”, Vincent Kompany. The one who was central for many seasons defending the Etihad’s goals will be on the rival bench.
After the start of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s men will travel to Greece to play the final of the European Super Cup against José Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla at the Karaiskakis Stadium. They could certify the first title of the season after losing in the Community Shield.
After possibly having started the season with two titles up their sleeve (this is what most of the percentages say), Manchester City will have one of the most difficult games of the season in England ahead of them. The magpies will visit the Etihad after having qualified for the Champions League.
After that, the ”Cityzens” will have to head towards Bramall Lane to try to get the three points.
Finally, Manchester City will host Fulham at home on matchday 4 of the Premier League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
August 11
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
premier league
|
Seville
|
August 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
European Super Cup
|
newcastle
|
August 19
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
premier league
|
Sheffield United
|
August 27th
|
to confirm
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
September 2
|
to confirm
|
premier league
