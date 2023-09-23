After having to return to the league competition, Xavi Hernández’s men faced Celta de Vigo, in their stadium again. Everything looked like it would be a game that would be lost, but in the end, thanks to a double from Robert Lewandowski and a fateful goal from Joao Cancelo, they managed to come back and go 3-2.
FC Barcelona right now has one goal in mind, to add as many as possible from three to reach a Real Madrid that so far has not left any points along the way. Here we leave you the five next matches on the calendar of Xavi Hernández’s team
FC Barcelona will have to travel to Son Moix to play the first match of the five. He will have to visit the Balearic Islands after this match against Celta de Vigo
Interesting match for the culés who dream of reaching said event placed at the top of the league standings.
Barcelona will look to take the victory in Porto’s field. The culés will face the strongest team in the group on this second day. Do Dragao is always a complicated stadium.
The culés will seek to face this match after having tried to achieve a second victory in a European match and leave the next round of the competition on track. Xavi Hernández’s men have started the season like a shot, we will see how they do in October.
The last meeting of the five will be in the cathedral of Spanish football. Xavi Hernández’s men will seek victory in Bilbao, against a team that has started the league on the right foot.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
September 27th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Seville
|
October 1st
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Port
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
October 22
|
To define
|
The league
#calendar #games #Barcelona #winning #minute #Celta #Vigo