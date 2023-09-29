Barcelona will face many high-level teams during the month of October. The culés will have to face challenges that are not at all simple. From the European duel in Porto to the League Classic.
Barcelona will look to take the victory in Porto’s field. The culés will face the strongest team in the group on this second day. Do Dragao is always a complicated stadium.
The culés will seek to face this match after having tried to achieve a second victory in a European match and leave the next round of the competition on track. Xavi Hernández’s men have started the season like a shot, we will see how they do in October.
The last meeting of the five will be in the cathedral of Spanish football. Xavi Hernández’s men will seek victory in Bilbao, against a team that has started the league on the right foot.
The culés dream of reaching this matchday as the sole leaders of the group in the UCL. Xavi’s men must have beaten Porto for this feat to be feasible.
Xavi’s team cannot allow any mistakes in the clashes prior to this duel to arrive with all the guarantees and be able to beat the whites.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Port
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
October 22
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
October 25
|
18:30 ESP, 10:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
UCL
|
real Madrid
|
October 28
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
