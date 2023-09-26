Barcelona completes a rather poor match against Mallorca and already sets its sights on next Friday’s duel against Sevilla in Barcelona. Here we leave you the next FC Barcelona matches:
Interesting match for the culés who dream of reaching said event placed at the top of the league standings.
Barcelona will look to take the victory in Porto’s field. The culés will face the strongest team in the group on this second day. Do Dragao is always a complicated stadium.
The culés will seek to face this match after having tried to achieve a second victory in a European match and leave the next round of the competition on track. Xavi Hernández’s men have started the season like a shot, we will see how they do in October.
The last meeting of the five will be in the cathedral of Spanish football. Xavi Hernández’s men will seek victory in Bilbao, against a team that has started the league on the right foot.
The culés dream of reaching this matchday as the sole leaders of the group in the UCL. Xavi’s men must have beaten Porto for this feat to be feasible.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
October 1st
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Port
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
athletic club
|
October 22
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
October 25
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
UCL
#calendar #games #Barcelona #draw #Mallorca