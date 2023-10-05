Good victory for Barcelona on the second day of the Champions League. As a visitor, Xavi’s team beat Porto 1-0, to continue on the winning path, after the rout in the debut.
The culés will face each other during the month of October with many high-level teams. The culés will have to face challenges that are not at all simple. From the duels against Athletic and Real Sociedad to the League Classic.
The culés will seek to face this match after playing the European match, they will do so against a Granada that cannot take off in LaLiga EA Sports. Xavi Hernández’s men have started the season like a shot, we will see how they do in October.
Then they will have to travel to the Spanish football cathedral. Xavi Hernández’s men will seek victory in Bilbao, against a team that has started the league on the right foot.
The culés dream of reaching this matchday as the sole leaders of the group in the UCL. Xavi’s men must have beaten Porto for this feat to be feasible.
Xavi’s team cannot allow any mistakes in the clashes prior to this duel to arrive with all the guarantees and be able to beat the whites.
The last match of the five will be against another Basque club, Real Sociedad. The Txuriurdin team is giving something to talk about this season, a good start in the league as well as a good start in the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, whenever the culé team pays a visit to Real Sociedad, they make things very difficult for the Blaugranas.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Athletic Club of Bilbao
|
October 22
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Shaktar
|
October 25
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
UCL
|
real Madrid
|
October 29th
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
Real society
|
November 4th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
