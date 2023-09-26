Manchester United faced Crystal Palace today in the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the EFL Cup and achieved a comfortable 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.
After this Ten Hag match we will show you the schedule of the next five matches:
On matchday seven they will receive a visit from Crystal Palace. Those coached by Erik Ten Hag will seek to get the three points against their people at Old Trafford. Two games in a row against the same rival, so we could see rotations in both games.
Against Galatasaray, Manchester United will make its debut against its people in the top European competition. The second day will pit the Red Devils against the Turkish team. United already lost the first day of the Champions League, so they cannot allow any more mistakes.
Manchester United will play their fourth consecutive home game, and they will do so against a Brentford team that always makes things difficult. United will face a team that leaves few spaces in defense and makes very good use of its attacking options, so it will not be an easy game.
After the October international break, Manchester United visit Sheffield United in their first match in two weeks. Sheffield is not having a good start to the season, like the other newly promoted teams, and should not be too difficult an opponent for the visitors.
The last of these five matches will be against Copenhagen at Old Trafford in the match that will mean the end of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Galatasaray
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Brentford
|
October 7
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
October 21
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Copenhagen
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
