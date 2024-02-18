For the 6th round of the League Cup, River barely rescued a draw against Banfield. In fact, they were nowhere close to losing but at 90' Solari tied things up and Demichelis' team took a point, which places them in second position in Group A.
These are the following games that Millo will face:
February 25 – River vs Boca – Date 7 – LPF
The Argentine soccer Superclásico will be on Sunday, February 25, starting at 5:00 p.m., at the Mas Monumental Stadium. It will be the match of the semester for both institutions, taking into account the magnitude of the clash. On this day, as it was in the previous tournament, the interzonal will be played between the classic rivals.
March 2 – Talleres vs River – Date 8- LPF
River will visit the always complicated Talleres starting at 9:30 p.m., in one of the most complicated matches of the first phase for the “Millonario.”
March 6 – River vs Independiente Rivadavia – Date 9 – LPF
Four days later, Demichelis' men will return to their home, the Monumental Stadium, to receive Independiente Rivadavia, the other recently promoted team, which is going through a good moment of form.
March 9 – Independiente vs River – Date 10 – LPF
The classic against the “red” will be played at the Libertadores de América Ricardo Enrique Bochini. Carlitos Tevez's team seeks to achieve a national title after 22 years. River beat Independiente 3-0, at the Monumental, on matchday 10 of the 2023 League Cup in the last meeting between both teams. Miguel Borja and Pablo Solari scored the goals for Martín Demichelis' team. El Rojo lost for the first time with Carlos Tevez as coach.
March 17 – River vs Gimnasia LP – Date 11 – LPF
The “Millonario” faces Leonardo Madelón's team at the Monumental in a match that could qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Lobo Pratense needs to add points so that the average table is not a headache like it was last year. In the last five games it played against Gimnasia, River won them all and the last one in the monumental ended with a 3-0 win with goals from Beltran, Suárez and Aliendro.
