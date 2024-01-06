After this cup match, Real Madrid will fly to play the Spanish Super Cup first against Atlético de Madrid and if they qualify against Barcelona or Osasuna, and back to Spain several league matches await them again. Here we tell you where and when each of these games will be:
After the Cup match, the Spanish Super Cup begins for Real Madrid. The white team will compete for what could be their first title of the season. The meringues will face the colchoneros in the semifinals in a single match and whoever wins will be in the final for the title.
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup ends, we will see if in the final or semifinals, Ancelotti's men will return to action in the domestic championship facing the bottom team. Remember that matchday 20 for Real Madrid will be played later because they are playing in the Spanish Super Cup.
After the duel against the bottom team, the white team will travel to Las Palmas to face the Canaries, who are having a great season and this is demonstrated by their position in the standings. After a defeat in extremis against FC Barcelona, Las Palmas are confident that they can aspire to more in this league.
The Coliseum, Getafe's stadium, will host the match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup. The two Madrid teams, within their possibilities, are completing an enviable season and the locals are six points behind Europe.
As if a Real Madrid vs Atlético were not enough, LaLiga offers us a second match of these characteristics in less than a month, which will undoubtedly awaken the arrogance that remains to be resolved in the Super Cup match and more depending on who wins. the meeting itself.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 10
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Almeria
|
January 21st
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
January 28
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
February 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
February 4
|
To define
|
The league
#calendar #Real #Madrid39s #games #victory #Arandina
Leave a Reply