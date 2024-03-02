Real Madrid faced this duel against Valencia corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga with the need to add the three points, since the puncture with Rayo was too inopportune. The game was not easy, and the losses of the white team forced Ancelotti to rotate the eleven.
Ahead, Ancelotti's team will play important matches in the league and Champions League that will mark the club's immediate future this season.
The Santiago Bernabéu will experience another European night of those that Chamartín likes. The white team has the obligation to advance to the next round, so it will require its best level to be in the quarterfinals of the largest continental club competition. After the favorable result of the first leg, the stadium's push will be key to try to continue making history in the competition.
Real Madrid hosts Celta de Vigo on matchday 28 of La Liga on March 10, 2024. The meringues, eager to maintain their position as leaders, will look for a victory against a Celta in great need of points, who will try to make their path difficult in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
On the next day, Ancelotti's men will have to visit El Sadar in a tough confrontation against Osasuna. The first leg at the Bernabéu was very favorable for the Madridistas, so Osasuna at home will want to show that it was a loose game and that it is not the dominant trend, since they can stand up to the big teams.
In the fourth game on this list, Real Madrid will host an Athletic Club that is having a very good season, sitting fifth in the standings. Ernesto Valverde's men compete at a high level, so it will be a complicated match for the merengue team, which will have to give their all to get the three points from the clash.
And to close this calendar, Madrid will have to travel to the Balearic Islands to be able to face a Mallorca that is not having the best season, and even less compared to the previous one. A few points away from relegation, they need the victory at home no matter what, against a Real Madrid that will be playing for the lead.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
RB Leipzig
|
6th of March
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Celta Vigo
|
March 10th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Osasuna
|
March 16
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Athletic Club
|
March 31st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Majorca
|
April 14th
|
To define
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
