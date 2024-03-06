Real Madrid faced this duel against RB Leipzig corresponding to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match, where they managed to qualify for the next round. The match was not easy, and the losses of the white team forced Ancelotti to rotate the eleven.
Ahead, Ancelotti's team will play important league matches that will mark the club's immediate future this season.
Real Madrid hosts Celta de Vigo on matchday 28 of La Liga on March 10, 2024. The meringues, eager to maintain their position as leaders, will look for a victory against a Celta in great need of points, who will try to make their path difficult in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
On the next day, Ancelotti's men will have to visit El Sadar in a tough confrontation against Osasuna. The first leg at the Bernabéu was very favorable for the Madridistas, so Osasuna at home will want to show that it was a loose game and that it is not the dominant trend, since they can stand up to the big teams.
In the third match on this list, Real Madrid will host an Athletic Club that is having a very good season, sitting fifth in the standings. Ernesto Valverde's men compete at a high level, so it will be a complicated match for the merengue team, which will have to give their all to get the three points from the clash.
As the fourth match on this calendar, Madrid will have to travel to the Balearic Islands to be able to face a Mallorca that is not having the best season, and even less compared to the previous one. A few points away from relegation, they need the victory at home no matter what, against a Real Madrid that will be playing for the lead.
And to close this calendar, comes the jewel in the crown, one of the most anticipated matches in the world and that is seen everywhere, El Clásico. The match between Madrid and Barcelona is going to be very important for the future of the season and the league, since they are just a few points away and Barcelona still has a chance to come back.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Celta Vigo
|
March 10th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Osasuna
|
March 16
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Athletic Club
|
March 31st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Majorca
|
April 14th
|
To define
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
FC Barcelona
|
April, the 21st
|
To define
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
#calendar #Real #Madrid39s #games #Champions #League #match #Leipzig
Leave a Reply