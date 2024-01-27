Real Madrid, after being eliminated in the Copa del Rey, and having won the Spanish Super Cup, returns to LaLiga in style playing three games in its own community, one against the first in the classification and another in the Champions League. Complicated schedule for the whites, who if they want to win the domestic championship cannot afford to have a lot of failures, since Girona is at a very good level.
For now, they achieved the comeback against Las Palmas with a score of 2-1 with goals from Vinicius and Tchouaméni. So, here are the next matches for Ancelotti's team:
The Coliseum, Getafe's stadium, will host the match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup. The two teams from the capital, each within their possibilities, are completing an enviable season. The local team is only ten points away from European competitions, being eleven away from relegation, which leaves it in a very comfortable tenth position.
The third derby in less than a month takes us this time to the Santiago Bernabéu to experience an exciting match in which the two teams will try to hit the table in the domestic competition. After the defeat in the Copa del Rey and the victory in the Super Cup, Real Madrid will want to take the best of three by winning at home to show that they are still in charge in the capital, while Cholo needs the points to not move away from the positions Champions.
Matchday 24 of LaLiga will bring us an exciting match between the two teams that are at the top of the standings. Michel's men are having the best season in their history, and people have already begun to take more into account the real possibility of them being league champions, which would not only be surprising, but also historic, since they don't win the league once. team other than Barcelona, Madrid or Atlético since the 03/04 season that Valencia achieved.
The white team's return to the top continental competition will face Leipzig. At first it was one of the most affordable rivals that could be theirs, however, the German team has players in its squad of great technical quality, such as the Spanish Dani Olmo, so Ancelotti's team will have to give their best level if they want to. get a positive result from your visit to the Red Bull Arena.
The trip to Vallecas for the whites will not be easy for sure. The locals have won one game in the last five and are 9 points above relegation, which gives them the need to get important points to avoid being involved in problems as the season ends. Madrid, for its part, will continue its war for the league trophy, which will not allow it to fall to any team, no matter how difficult the match may be.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Getafe
|
February 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+ LaLiga TV
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
February 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+ LaLiga TV
|
Girona
|
Feb. 10
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+ LaLiga TV
|
Leipzig
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Vallecano Ray
|
18th of February
|
To define
|
The league
|
Movistar+ LaLiga TV
