The white team returns to Spain and from now on faces transcendental confrontations in several competitions such as the Copa del Rey and LaLiga, in which they will try to do their best to continue their firm path in both tournaments.
Next, we bring you the calendar with the next five games that Ancelotti's team will have to face after this final of the Spanish Super Cup
On Thursday, January 18, the Civitas Metropolitano will witness yet another derby, in this case in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid face each other in a vibrant duel that promises emotions on the surface. After the spectacular match that both teams offered us in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, with the final victory of the white team, the passion of the derby is transferred to the KO tournament, and both teams will seek to advance in the competition.
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup has ended, and after playing the second derby in a week, Ancelotti's men will return to action in the domestic championship facing the bottom team. Remember that matchday 20 for Real Madrid will be played later because they are playing in the Super Cup.
After the duel against the bottom team, the white team will travel to Las Palmas to face the Canaries, who are having a great season and this is demonstrated by their position in the standings. After the overwhelming 3-0 victory in the last LaLiga match against Villarreal, the Canary Islands team is confident that they can still aspire for more in this league.
The Coliseum, Getafe's stadium, will host the match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup. The two Madrid teams, each within their possibilities, are completing an enviable season. The Bordalás team is only six points away from European competitions, competing at a high level and with players who are making a difference, such as Greenwood or Mayoral, second top scorer in the competition tied with Álvaro Morata.
The third derby in less than a month takes us this time to the Santiago Bernabéu to experience an exciting match in which the two teams will try to hit the table in the domestic competition. Ancelotti's team will aim to stay at the top of the table, while Cholo's team will seek to get back into the fight for LaLiga, so expect another real great game.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 18
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
La 1 (TVE)
|
Almeria
|
January 21st
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
The Palms
|
January 28
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Getafe
|
February 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
February 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
