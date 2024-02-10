Today was not just another game. Real Madrid faced this clash against Girona with the opportunity to hit the table in LaLiga, and demonstrate that it is the main candidate to lift the title at the end of the season. Finally, the White House won with a score of 4-0 and thus, took alone and forcefully the top of the Spanish football table.
Ahead, the white team will face various matches in the two competitions in which it is still alive, with the return of the Champions League and important clashes in LaLiga to maintain its aspirations in the championship.
The white team's return to the top continental competition will face Leipzig. At first it was one of the most affordable rivals that could be theirs, however, the German team has players in its squad of great technical quality, such as the Spanish Dani Olmo, so Ancelotti's team will have to give their best level if they want to. get a positive result from your visit to the Red Bull Arena.
The trip to Vallecas for the whites will not be easy for sure. The locals have not won in the last five games and are seven points above relegation, which gives them the need to get important points to avoid being involved in problems as the season ends. The merengue team, for its part, will continue in its war for the league trophy, which will not allow it to fall to any team, no matter how difficult the match may be.
Tension takes over the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid prepares to host Sevilla on February 25 at 9:00 p.m. While the whites aspire to lead the table, Sevilla is fighting a bad moment. Will Madrid be able to capitalize on the situation and reach the top? The night is shaping up to be a crucial duel, where every minute can redefine the title race.
Ancelotti's team will open the month of January with a complicated visit to Mestalla to face Valencia. The team led by Baraja is having a great campaign, with a very young squad that is performing at a high level, allowing it to be in the fight for Europe, so the duel will not be easy for the white team.
The Santiago Bernabéu will experience another European night of those that Chamartín likes. The white team has the obligation to advance to the next round, so it will require its best level to be in the quarterfinals of the largest continental club competition. The result of the first leg will be key, as well as the stadium's push to try to continue making history in the competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Leipzig
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Vallecano Ray
|
18th of February
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Seville
|
February 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Valencia
|
March 2
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Leipzig
|
6th of March
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
To be confirmed
