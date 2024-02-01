Real Madrid, after being eliminated in the Copa del Rey, and having won the Spanish Super Cup, returns to LaLiga in style playing three games in its own community, one against the first in the classification and another in the Champions League. Complicated schedule for the whites, who if they want to win the domestic championship cannot afford to have a lot of failures, since Girona is at a very good level.
Their last result was a 2-0 victory against Getafe, with a double from Joselu and now, this is the schedule of their next 5 games.
The third derby in less than a month takes us this time to the Santiago Bernabéu to experience an exciting match in which the two teams will try to hit the table in the domestic competition. After the defeat in the Copa del Rey and the victory in the Super Cup, Real Madrid will want to take the best of three by winning at home to show that they are still in charge in the capital, while Cholo needs the points to not move away from the positions Champions.
Matchday 24 of LaLiga will bring us an exciting match between the two teams that are at the top of the standings. Michel's men are having the best season in their history, and people have already begun to take more into account the real possibility of them being league champions, which would not only be surprising, but also historic, since they don't win the league once. team other than Barcelona, Madrid or Atlético since the 03/04 season that Valencia achieved.
The white team's return to the top continental competition will face Leipzig. At first it was one of the most affordable rivals that could be theirs, however, the German team has players in its squad of great technical quality, such as the Spanish Dani Olmo, so Ancelotti's team will have to give their best level if they want to. get a positive result from your visit to the Red Bull Arena.
The trip to Vallecas for the whites will not be easy for sure. The locals have won one game in the last five and are 9 points above relegation, which gives them the need to get important points to avoid being involved in problems as the season ends. Madrid, for its part, will continue its war for the league trophy, which will not allow it to fall to any team, no matter how difficult the match may be.
Tension takes over the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid prepares to host Sevilla on February 25 at 9:00 p.m. While the whites aspire to lead the table, Sevilla is fighting a bad moment. Will Madrid be able to capitalize on the situation and reach the top? The night is shaping up to be a crucial duel, where every minute can redefine the title race.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
February 4
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Girona
|
Feb. 10
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Vallecano Ray
|
18th of February
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Seville
|
February 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
