Real Madrid faced this duel against Sevilla corresponding to matchday 26 of LaLiga with the need to add the three points after the last draw against Rayo Vallecano. The match was not easy, and the losses of the white team forced Ancelotti to rotate the eleven. In a tight match, the meringues won by the slightest difference thanks to a goal from Luka Modric in the 81st minute.
Ahead, Ancelotti's team will play important matches in the league and Champions League that will mark the club's immediate future this season.
Ancelotti's team will open the month of January with a complicated visit to Mestalla to face Valencia. The team led by Baraja is having a great campaign, with a very young squad that is performing at a high level, allowing it to be in the fight for Europe, so the duel will not be easy for the white team.
The Santiago Bernabéu will experience another European night of those that Chamartín likes. The white team has the obligation to advance to the next round, so it will require its best level to be in the quarterfinals of the largest continental club competition. After the favorable result of the first leg, the stadium's push will be key to try to continue making history in the competition.
Real Madrid hosts Celta de Vigo on matchday 28 of La Liga on March 10, 2024. The meringues, eager to maintain their position as leaders, will look for a victory against a Celta in great need of points, who will try to make their path difficult in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
On the next day, Ancelotti's men will have to visit El Sadar in a tough confrontation against Osasuna. The Navarrese team, installed in the middle zone of the classification, is becoming strong in its field, so the white team will have to play a very serious game to get the three points from this clash.
To close this upcoming calendar, Real Madrid will host an Athletic Club that is having a very good season, sitting fifth in the standings. Ernesto Valverde's men compete at a high level, so it will be a complicated match for the merengue team, which will have to give their all to get the three points from the clash.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Valencia
|
March 2
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Leipzig
|
6th of March
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Celta Vigo
|
March 10th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Osasuna
|
March 16
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Athletic Club
|
March 31st
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #Real #Madrid39s #games #Sevilla
Leave a Reply