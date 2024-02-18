Real Madrid faced this duel corresponding to matchday 25 of LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano with the obligation to add three points to maintain the distance from their pursuers in the fight for the title. Ancelotti introduced rotations in the starting eleven, and in the end it cost him dearly. The meringues could not get past the tie.
Ahead, the merengue team will have important matches in the domestic competition, as well as the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, with the aim of reaching the next round in this competition.
Tension takes over the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid prepares to host Sevilla on February 25 at 9:00 p.m. While the whites aspire to lead the table, Sevilla is fighting a bad moment. Will Madrid be able to capitalize on the situation and reach the top? The night is shaping up to be a crucial duel, where every minute can redefine the title race.
Ancelotti's team will open the month of January with a complicated visit to Mestalla to face Valencia. The team led by Baraja is having a great campaign, with a very young squad that is performing at a high level, allowing it to be in the fight for Europe, so the duel will not be easy for the white team.
The Santiago Bernabéu will experience another European night of those that Chamartín likes. The white team has the obligation to advance to the next round, so it will require its best level to be in the quarterfinals of the largest continental club competition. After the favorable result of the first leg, the stadium's push will be key to try to continue making history in the competition.
Real Madrid hosts Celta de Vigo on matchday 28 of La Liga on March 10, 2024. The meringues, eager to maintain their position as leaders, will look for a victory against a Celta in great need of points, who will try to make their path difficult in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
To close this upcoming Real Madrid calendar, Ancelotti's men will have to visit El Sadar in a tough confrontation against Osasuna. The Navarrese team, installed in the middle zone of the classification, is becoming strong in its field, so the white team will have to play a very serious game to get the three points from this clash.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Seville
|
February 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Valencia
|
March 2
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Leipzig
|
6th of March
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Celtic
|
March 10th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Osasuna
|
March 17
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
