After getting a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Real Madrid came into this match against Celta de Vigo of LaLiga with the need to return to the path of victory after a very controversial draw against Valencia in the previous day. After FC Barcelona and Girona added the three points, the white team was forced to win, and finally the team led by Carlo Ancelotti won by a score of 4-0: Vinicius Junior and Arda Güler scored, in addition to a couple of own goals , one by Vicente Guaita and another by Carlos Domínguez.
Ahead, Carlo Ancelotti's team will have to face important matches in LaLiga in which it can strike an almost decisive blow on the table in the race for the title.
On the next day, Ancelotti's men will have to visit El Sadar in a tough confrontation against Osasuna. The first leg at the Bernabéu was very favorable for the Madridistas, so Osasuna at home will want to show that they can stand up to the big teams, at a good time of the season for those from Arrasate.
After returning from the national team break, Real Madrid will host an Athletic Club that is having a very good season, sitting fifth in the standings. Ernesto Valverde's men compete at a high level, so it will be a complicated match for the merengue team, which will have to give their all to get the three points from the clash.
As the third match on this calendar, Madrid will have to travel to the Balearic Islands to be able to face a Mallorca that is not having the best season in LaLiga, only six points away from relegation, although it has surprisingly reached the final of the Cup King. With the aim of moving away from the bottom zone, they need the victory at home no matter what, against a Real Madrid that will be playing for the lead.
One of the most important matches in world football is coming. In this case, El Clásico has great importance, since it can be the sentence for FC Barcelona in case they do not manage to get a good result from the Santiago Bernabéu, and, on the contrary, it can bring Real Madrid closer to the title, for what the meeting will be of maximum tension. We'll see what the game of games has in store for us.
After El Clásico, and to close this upcoming Real Madrid calendar, the whites will have to travel to San Sebastian in one of the most complicated outings of this final stretch of the season. Even though Imanol's team is not going through its best moment, they are a great team and will surely make things very difficult for Ancelotti's team at home.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Osasuna
|
March 16
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
|
Athletic Club
|
March 31st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Majorca
|
April 14th
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
FC Barcelona
|
April, the 21st
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Real society
|
28th of April
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #Real #Madrid39s #games #Celta #Vigo
