In this third derby in less than a month, Real Madrid arrived with the objective of adding three points and thus taking advantage of Girona's draw yesterday, which is their current main pursuer. Finally, the Madrid derby ended tied 1-1 with a high dose of controversy.
Brahim Díaz scored in the 20th minute. In the 50th minute, Stefano Savic tied the match, but the VAR annulled the goal due to offside by Saúl Ñíguez. At 90+3, in the last gasp of the derby, Marcos Llorente got the tie for Atleti.
Ahead, Ancelotti's team has key games in both LaLiga and the Champions League, where they will have to give their all to face the final part of the season with the possibility of competing for the greatest number of titles possible.
Matchday 24 of LaLiga will bring us an exciting match between the two teams that are at the top of the standings. Michel's men are having the best season in their history, and people have already begun to take more into account the real possibility of them being league champions, which would not only be surprising, but also historic, since they don't win the league once. team other than Barcelona, Madrid or Atlético since the 03/04 season that Valencia achieved.
The white team's return to the top continental competition will face Leipzig. At first it was one of the most affordable rivals that could be theirs, however, the German team has players in its squad of great technical quality, such as the Spanish Dani Olmo, so Ancelotti's team will have to give their best level if they want to. get a positive result from your visit to the Red Bull Arena.
The trip to Vallecas for the whites will not be easy for sure. The locals have not won in the last five games and are seven points above relegation, which gives them the need to get important points to avoid being involved in problems as the season ends. The merengue team, for its part, will continue in its war for the league trophy, which will not allow it to fall to any team, no matter how difficult the match may be.
Tension takes over the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid prepares to host Sevilla on February 25 at 9:00 p.m. While the whites aspire to lead the table, Sevilla is fighting a bad moment. Will Madrid be able to capitalize on the situation and reach the top? The night is shaping up to be a crucial duel, where every minute can redefine the title race.
Ancelotti's team will open the month of January with a complicated visit to Mestalla to face Valencia. The team led by Baraja is having a great campaign, with a very young squad that is performing at a high level, allowing it to be in the fight for Europe, so the duel will not be easy for the white team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Girona
|
Feb. 10
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Leipzig
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Vallecano Ray
|
18th of February
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Seville
|
February 25
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Valencia
|
March 3rd
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
