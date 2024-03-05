Kylian Mbappé's team, among other great players, has just played the Champions League round of 16 match against Real Sociedad, where they managed to qualify for the next round with a score of 4-1 on aggregate. Now it's time to return to France to continue with the league and the cup. Several mid-table and lower-zone teams will be PSG's rivals for these weeks of March, which means that the calendar is not particularly complicated, but the rivals are playing a lot at this point in the season.
Here we leave all the information about the games that PSG will play this month:
Although the last five games have resulted in three defeats and only 4 points out of 15, Reims is having a very good season, placed ninth in the table, so the clash will be of maximum demand for Luis Enrique's men.
Life or death match for Luis Enrique's team in this French Cup, against a Nice that is not arriving at a very good time after failing to achieve a victory in the last three games, although the season of Francesco Farioli's team is good and is positioned fourth in the Ligue 1 standings.
After this cup duel, the Parisian team will return to Ligue 1 to visit a team that beat Metz in the last match, although it is located in the lower part of the standings, and needs victories to get as far away as possible. possible of descent.
Marseille, seventh in the table, have achieved two consecutive victories and are just 4 points away from Europe, which any mid-table team seeks. The match will be very intense, and after the Parisian club's last two draws, they cannot afford any more failures this season.
And to finish this calendar, PSG will face the last team classified in Ligue 1. Clermont is having something big left in this competition this year, and with its scarce 17 points, they have only achieved 3 victories this season, against 13 defeats suffered. Furthermore, they are the team with the most goals scored, a statistic that does not help against the Parisian club.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Reims
|
March 10th
|
13:00 ESP, 9:00 ARG, 6:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Nice
|
March 13
|
21:10 ESP, 17:10 ARG, 14:10 MX
|
French Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Montpellier
|
March 17
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
|
Marseilles
|
March 31st
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
|
Clermont
|
April 7
|
To define
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #PSG39s #games #eliminating #Real #Sociedad #Champions #League
Leave a Reply