After the defeat against Wolverhampton in the Premier League by two goals to one, those coached by Pep Guardiola had a European date to play the second day of the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig. And they did not disappoint: 3-1 victory in Germany, to continue with a perfect score.
Now, below we leave you the five next performances of Manchester City.
Arsenal and Manchester City meet again after playing for the first title of the season in England. That time Arsenal won on penalties to win the Community Shield, but in the Premier League we already know that Manchester City shows almost no weaknesses.
They will have an appointment with one of the groups that is giving something to talk about. The Etihad will host a match that will pit the Skyblues against the team coached by De Zerbi, Brighton
Another Manchester City match corresponding to the European competition in the match of the third day of the UEFA Champions League. This will be the last match of the first round of the group stage
After the European match against the Swiss team, we will have a high-profile match in which the two teams from Manchester will face each other, that’s right, for the ninth matchday of the English championship, Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other.
The last of these five games will be in front of their fans at the Ettihad Stadium and they will face an AFC Bournemouth that a priori should not put the team coached by Pep Guardiola in serious problems. The Skyblues will look for another victory in the Premie League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
October 21
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Young Boys
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Manchester United
|
October 29th
|
16:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 8:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
November 4th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
