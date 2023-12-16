Manchester City faced Crystal Palace this Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Premier League. Guardiola's team tied by two goals and once again, the streak without victory in the English league continues for the champion club.
Let's see below the commitments that the citizen team will have to face in the coming weeks.
More Premier League news
Urawa Reds vs Manchester City, Club World Cup semi-final
Manchester City will play in the Club World Cup as the current champion of the Champions League and will debut in the tournament against Urawa Reds, directly in the semi-final round. The Japanese have just defeated León in the second round.
Manchester City vs (to be confirmed), match for third place or final of the Club World Cup
Win or lose against the Japanese team, Manchester City will play another game in the Club World Cup. If they defeat Urawa they will play the final for the title, if they lose, they will have to stay to play the match for third and fourth place.
Everton vs Manchester City, 19th matchday of the Premier League
Once the Club World Cup is over, City will return to domestic competition. Manchester City will face Everton in a hot clash, with the Toffees penalized for Financial Fair Play. The rivalry intensifies as Everton fans are keen for City to face similar sanctions. A match full of tension and implications that add an extra element to the competition.
Manchester City vs Sheffield United, 20th matchday of the Premier League
The last game of 2023 for Pep Guardiola's team will be in front of their fans at the Etihad Stadium against Sheffield United in a match that a priori should not escape the citizen team.
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town, FA Cup
Manchester City will begin the year 2024 by facing Huddersfield in the third round of the FA Cup, which currently plays in the Championship. The tie is a single match, so whoever loses the match will be eliminated from the competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Urawa Reds
|
Decembre 19th
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
Club World Cup
|
FIFA+
|
To be confirmed
|
December 22th
|
To be confirmed
|
Club World Cup
|
FIFA+
|
Everton
|
December 27
|
21:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
December 30
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Huddelsfiedl
|
January 7th
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:0 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#calendar #Manchester #City39s #games #draw #Crystal #Palace
Leave a Reply