Weird but it happened. City lost a game. Newcastle defeated the Citizens by a score of 1-0 with a solitary goal from Alexander Isak and with many absences from their rival.
After the EFL Cup match between Newcastle and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men are already looking to the near future to continue reaping results. After this match the citizens will have to face two European competition matches
Now, below we leave you the five next performances of Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s men have faced a fairly affordable schedule in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, and even more so this one against Wolves in crisis.
They will have to return to European competition to play the second day of the UEFA Champions League after they beat Red Star in a match that was initially difficult for them. They will do it against RB Leipzig at home.
Arsenal and Manchester City meet again after playing for the first title of the season in England. That time Arsenal won on penalties to win the Community Shield, but in the Premier League we already know that Manchester City shows almost no weaknesses.
They will have an appointment with one of the groups that is giving something to talk about. The Etihad will host a match that will pit the Skyblues against the team coached by De Zerbi, Brighton
The last of Manchester City’s five matches will be in European competition in the match corresponding to the third day of the UEF Champions League. This will be the last match of the first round of the group stage
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
September 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
RB Leipzig
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Arsenal
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
October 21
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Young Boys
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
