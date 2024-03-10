Today we had the match of the day in which Liverpool and Manchester City faced each other in a key match in the Premier League. The match took place at 4:45 p.m. at Anfield
Below we leave you with the calendar with Manchester City's next matches for this match
Important match in a historic English football competition. Pep Guardiola's team seeks to do well in a tournament that it already won last season, so the objective is to follow the same steps, although Newcastle, despite not having its best season, has players to put in the difficult things to citizensso we will see what ends up happening in this important clash.
Once again a key match in the fight for the title. This time, against an Arsenal that is having a great campaign, third placed and also separated by one point. The fight for leadership is more even than ever, and in these weeks everything can be resolved, so we will have to pay attention to the outcome of these matches.
And if that were not enough, on this day Pep Guardiola's team will receive the visit of the fourth-placed team, an Aston Villa that is having a magnificent campaign, although a little further away in the table, so it could be a good opportunity for those of Unai Emery to get closer to the highest positions.
After this round of highly demanding matches, Manchester City will close this upcoming calendar by visiting a Crystal Palace that, despite being very low in the standings, has players of the level to be higher, so the team Pep Guardiola cannot relax if he wants to get a positive result from Selhurst Park.
Manchester City will have to receive a visit from Luton Town for matchday 33 of the Premier League. In a match that a priori should not escape Pep Guardiola's men, who must take the three points and thus try to climb to first place in the Premier League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Newcastle
|
March 16
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MEX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
March 31st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
April 3
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
6 of April
|
14:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
April 13th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#calendar #Manchester #City39s #games #facing #Liverpool
Leave a Reply