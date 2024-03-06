After the resounding victory in the Manchester derby, City reached this second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Copenhagen after achieving a good result in the first leg, although in no case definitive, so the team Pep Guardiola had to play a serious game to earn a place in the quarterfinals, in his objective of revalidating the champion title. Finally, they achieved what they budgeted by beating their rival again and advancing to the next round.
In front, the citizens They will face commitments of utmost importance in the Premier League, with the fight for the title at stake, so we will see what Halaand and company are capable of.
Great game between first and second place in the league that could lead to a change of leader. Both are only separated by one point, so the expectation is maximum, since the team that wins will hit the table in the competition. Liverpool has several important casualties, so we will see the team that Klopp can have in this new face to face against Pep Guardiola.
Important match in a historic English football competition. Pep Guardiola's team seeks to do well in a tournament that it already won last season, so the objective is to follow the same steps, although Newcastle, despite not having its best season, has players to put in the difficult things to citizensso we will see what ends up happening in this important clash.
Once again a key match in the fight for the title. This time, against an Arsenal that is having a great campaign, third placed and also separated by one point. The fight for leadership is more even than ever, and in these weeks everything can be resolved, so we will have to pay attention to the outcome of these matches.
And if that were not enough, on this day Pep Guardiola's team will receive the visit of the fourth-placed team, an Aston Villa that is having a magnificent campaign, although a little further away in the table, so it could be a good opportunity for those of Unai Emery to get closer to the highest positions.
After this round of highly demanding matches, Manchester City will close this upcoming calendar by visiting a Crystal Palace that, despite being very low in the standings, has players of the level to be higher, so the team Pep Guardiola cannot relax if he wants to get a positive result from Selhurst Park.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Liverpool
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
March 16
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MEX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
March 31st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
April 3
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
6 of April
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
