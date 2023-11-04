Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table, along with Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool, fighting to retain the league title won the previous season.
In the last match, corresponding to the 12th round of the English championship, the citizens faced Bournemouth in a match that ended with a scandalous 6-1 and with a great performance by Bernardo Silva.
Let’s see the commitments that Pep Guardiola’s team will have from now on.
Manchester City vs Young Boys, 4th day of the Champions group stage
Manchester City’s next commitment will be in the Champions League where they are moving steadily towards the round of 16. The citizens are, along with Barcelona, Bayern and Real Madrid, the only teams that have scored full points in the first three days and want to continue their winning streak.
Chelsea vs Manchester City, 12th matchday of the Premier League
Manchester City will have to face a difficult match at Stamford Bridge before the break. Chelsea may not be at their best and have not yet finished getting going, but that need to add three by three makes them an even more dangerous team.
Manchester City vs Liverpool, 13th day of the Premier League
The return from the national team break will not be easy for Guardiola’s team, as they will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, one of the favorites for the title and which is at the top of the standings along with City.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, 5th day of the Champions group stage
The English and Germans will meet again in the group stage of the Champions League after City’s 1-3 victory in the first match. Guardiola’s team could arrive at this match already qualified for the round of 16, depending on what happens the previous day.
Manchester City vs Tottenham, 14th day of the Premier League
To start the month of December, City will have another very complicated game. On this occasion they will host Tottenham, who are currently the leaders of the Premier League and promise to fight until the end to win the title.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Young Boys
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
12th of November
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Tottenhahm
|
December 3
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
