After an intense match against Borussia Dortmund, things are not slowing down for this Bayern that not only awaits them in the Bundesliga, but also has a Champions League upon them that everyone wants to win and that faces a rival as complicated as the Arsenal, possible Premier League champion.
Here we leave you a review of what Bayern's next games will be during the month of April:
After the tough game against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel's team will have to face a new day in the Bundesliga, where they will have to visit Heidenheim, a club that is in the middle of the standings. A priori, this match cannot escape them the Bavarians.
And the Champions League is back, everyone's favorite competition is back, and in this case with a great game like Arsenal vs Bayern Munich. Both teams are having a great season, and Harry Kane will return to the home of his biggest rivals as the good Spurs fan that he is, to try to advance to the next round in the first leg of the Champions League.
On this day, Tuchel's team will receive a team that is not going through its best season, located in the relegation zone, so it needs to add points to seek salvation. Even so, Bayern Munich should not have many problems to overcome this match.
And if the week before was the first leg, now it's time to return, this time in Bavarian territory. The Germans play at home and that can be a plus in such a close tie that apparently could be so tied. Tuchel's men will have to play in their stadium to advance to the semi-finals where everyone wants to be and either Madrid or Manchester City will await them.
Third game of this calendar, the next one for Bayern Munich, Tuchel's men will have to visit a team that is in the lower middle zone of the standings, and that cannot be distracted if it does not want to suffer in the final stretch of the season close to the decline.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Heidenheim
|
6 of April
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
|
Arsenal
|
April 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Cologne
|
April 13th
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
|
Arsenal
|
April 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Union Berlin
|
April 20th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
#calendar #Bayern #Munich39s #games #losing #Borussia #Dortmund
Leave a Reply