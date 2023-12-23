Atlético de Madrid closed the year 2023 this Saturday against Sevilla in the match corresponding to the 4th day of LaLiga and which at the time was postponed due to the storm. After Girona's draw and the victories of Madrid and Barcelona, the Rojibancos needed the three points and finally the match ended in their favor with a score of 1-0 with a solitary goal from Marcos Llorente.
After this exciting clash against Sevilla, these are the commitments that Simeone's team will have to face, already in 2024:
Girona vs Atlético de Madrid, 19th matchday of LaLiga
The year 2024 will begin with a real great game for Atlético de Madrid. The red and whites will visit the Montilivi stadium to face Girona, current co-leader of LaLiga and who in 18 games have only lost one game.
CD Lugo vs Atlético de Madrid, Copa del Rey round of 32
After the League match, Atlético de Madrid will debut in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey. They will do so directly in the round of 32, facing CD Lugo. A priori it is a simple game in which Simeone is expected to rest the starters.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-final
The first derby of the year 2024 is coming. Atlético de Madrid will head to Saudi Arabia to compete in the European Super Cup as third place in the league last season. The red and whites will face Real Madrid for a place in the final.
Granada vs Atlético de Madrid, 21st matchday of the League
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup ends, we will see if in the semifinals or the final, Atlético de Madrid will return to the domestic competition to face Granada. The match will be played on the weekend of January 21 but the exact day and time have not yet been confirmed.
Let us remember that the match on matchday 20 has been postponed due to Atleti's participation in the Super Cup.
Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia, 22nd day of the League
The first match of the year 2024 at the Cívitas Metropolitano will be a real great game. On the last weekend of January, Atleti hosts Valencia, a team that is not at its best, but that always stands up.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Girona
|
January 3
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
CD Lugo
|
January 6th
|
16:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar + and Orange
|
real Madrid
|
January 10
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar + and Orange
|
Grenade
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
Valencia
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
