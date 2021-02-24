Fireproof. Barcelona faces a few weeks of frantic competition in which they will get to play five games in just 15 days. One every three. The calendar will measure the resistance of the undefeated leader of Primera Iberdrola, who So far it has exhibited its might with 16 victories in 16 games played, 84 goals for and just three against. Only Atlético has been able to knock down the almighty Barcelona and did it outside of regulation time, eliminating him in the penalty shootout of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup last January.

Not one more sign of weakness has left Lluís Cortés’s team so far this season, time in which he has been proclaimed champion of the 2020 Queen’s Cup (3-0 to Logroño). And now comes the complicated. The azulgrana team visits Eibar this Saturday (10:30 am), in a weekend of recovery of postponed matches of the First Women. The clash against the gunsmith team, corresponding to day 8, is one of the four pending that the Catalans have. And from there, a non-stop.

On Wednesday March 3, Barcelona host Fortuna Hjorring, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Women’s Champions League. At the end of the same week, the Cortés women visit a Santa Teresa who is risking his life for salvation, and on the 10th they dispute the second round against the Danish team. To finish this Everest, the azulgrana host Valencia, in the League, the weekend of March 13-14.

Minute cast

The coach Lluís Cortés will have to manage his own well and distribute minutes in a demanding moment of the competition. The Barça squad is extensive, but the accumulation of matches can take its toll. And the thing is that the Barcelona internationals (Alexia, Jenni Hermoso, Patri Guijarro, Aitana, Martens …) have also played with their national teams in this break.