2023 came to an end, a year that in sports left a good taste in the mouth. However, 2024 is loaded with many relevant competitions that no one can miss, such as the Euro Cupthe America Cup and the Olympic Games.
For the month of February, the new format of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, the champion of the Africa Cup 2024 and the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league.
A new edition of the Libertadores Cupsince the group stage begins on April 2, the same as the South American Cup. On the other side of the pond, in Europe, the grand final of the UEFA Europa Leagueto be held on May 22 in Dublin, Ireland, while the final of the Conference League It will be May 29.
Now, the first day of June will welcome you to the grand finale of the UEFA champions league, a match that will take place in London, England. In addition to this, you will be able to enjoy a new edition of the Euro Cup, starting June 14. At the same time, the longest-running tournament in the world is scheduled for that month, since the Copa America 2024 will hear the opening whistle on June 20, a contest that will include the ten nations of the CONMEBOL along with six of the CONCACAF. Both championships will end on July 14. Right at the end of July the expected ones will make their appearance Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhich will conclude on August 11.
Already at the end of August we will experience the Women's U-20 World Cup in Colombia, culminating on September 22. In November the finals of the South American Cup and Libertadores Cup. Finally, after many years later, a new edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
CAMPUS
|
01/15/2024
|
The Best Gala
|
London England)
|
02/06/2024 to 02/29/2024
|
Concachampions
|
North America, Central America and the Caribbean
|
02/11/2024
|
Superbowl 2024
|
Las Vegas (United States)
|
02/11/2024
|
African Cup Final 2024
|
Ivory Coast
|
04/06/2024
|
Copa del Rey Final
|
Sevilla Spain)
|
05/22/2024
|
UEFA Europa League Final
|
Dublin (Ireland)
|
05/29/2024
|
Women's Champions League Final
|
Bilbao (Spain)
|
05/29/2024
|
UEFA Conference League Final
|
Athens, Greece)
|
06/01/2024
|
UEFA Champions League Final
|
London England)
|
06/14/2024 to 07/14/2024
|
Euro 2024
|
Germany
|
06/20/2024 to 07/14/2024
|
Copa America 2024
|
USA
|
07/26/2024 to 08/11/2024
|
Olympic Games 2024
|
Paris France)
|
08/14/2024
|
European Super Cup
|
Warsaw, Poland)
|
08/28/2024 to 09/08/2024
|
Paralympic Games 2024
|
Paris France)
|
08/31/2024 to 09/22/2024
|
Women's U-20 World Cup
|
Colombia
|
11/23/2024
|
South American Cup Final
|
To define
|
11/30/2024
|
Libertadores Cup Final
|
To define
|
12/14/2024 to 12/18/2024
|
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
|
To define
