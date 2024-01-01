MANCHESTER CITY IS WORLD CHAMPIONS!! The Citizens beat Fluminense 4-0 in the final of the tournament in Saudi Arabia to win the first World Cup in their history. The Citizens end 2023 with 5 official titles, after winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions… pic.twitter.com/3Aga6JRgOJ — World Cup winners (@World Cup winners) December 22, 2023

A new edition of the Libertadores Cupsince the group stage begins on April 2, the same as the South American Cup. On the other side of the pond, in Europe, the grand final of the UEFA Europa Leagueto be held on May 22 in Dublin, Ireland, while the final of the Conference League It will be May 29.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ✅️ UEFA has drawn lots for the Round of 16 and is beginning to plot the path to the final in London, which will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Federico Valverde with Real Madrid will cross paths with RB Leipzig. Matias Vecino's Lazio goes against Bayern Munich.

Already at the end of August we will experience the Women's U-20 World Cup in Colombia, culminating on September 22. In November the finals of the South American Cup and Libertadores Cup. Finally, after many years later, a new edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.