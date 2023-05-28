Real Madrid’s season unofficially ended when they were knocked out in the Champions League semifinals by Manchester City, however, the Whites will still have one more league duel to face and, after the holidays, they will begin their pre-season tour of the United States.
Let’s see how Real Madrid’s calendar is presented in the coming months.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, day 38 of LaLiga
The last official match of the 202/23 season for Real Madrid will be one of the classics of Spanish football. The whites will close this season at the Santiago Bernabéu hosting Athletic Club in the league, in a duel in which Ancelotti’s men are playing for second place while the lions rush their last shot to qualify for European competition.
This game will not only be the end of the season, but it is possible that for a player it will also be his farewell to the club, as it seems that there will be changes in the summer market.
Real Madrid vs AC Milan, pre-season friendly
The Real Madrid players will have holidays in the month of June, as soon as the official competitions are over, and in July they will return to action. As in previous years, the team will make a pre-season tour of the United States and its first game will be against Milan in Los Angeles. We’ll see if by then there are new faces in the squad.
Real Madrid vs Manchester United, pre-season friendly
From Los Angeles, Real Madrid will move to Houston where another of the greats of Europe awaits: Manchester United. In the red devils it is also expected that there will be movement in the transfer market so it is very probable that we will see new faces in the Ten Hag team.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, pre-season friendly
One more year, we will have the Spanish Soccer Classic in the preseason, this time it will be in Dallas. The last friendly between Madrid and Barcelona was favorable to Xavi’s team thanks to a goal from Raphinha. This summer the United States will once again be the scene of one of the best matches that can be seen in the world.
Real Madrid vs Juventus, pre-season friendly
In the absence of new confirmations, Real Madrid will close the pre-season tour in August by facing Juventus Turin in Orlando. Another great in Europe to measure the strengths face to face and try to get an idea of the level of the team before starting the competition.
It will not be the first time that Madrid and Juve face each other in preseason,
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Athletic Club
|
June 4
|
7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 11:00 a.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
to confirm
|
AC Milan
|
July 23th
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
to confirm
|
Manchester Utd
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
to confirm
|
FC Barcelona
|
July 29
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
to confirm
|
Juventus
|
August 2nd
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
to confirm
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#calendar #Real #Madrid #matches #great #match #close #season
Leave a Reply