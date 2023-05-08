He psg He achieved a hard-fought victory that brought him closer to the French league title. kylian mbappe and Fabián Ruiz were the best players of the Parisian team, and in the end they both went home with a goal. There are already 24 goals for the Frenchman who is tied for the lead in the scorers’ ranking with Alexandre Lacazette.
Today in 90min we want to inform you about the upcoming matches that the whole of the French capital has to face. All the encounters that remain until the end of the league 1.
While their rival is mired in the fight for salvation, this meeting could be key for the Parisians to deliver a final blow at the table for the championship. In addition, Kylian Mbappé must increase his numbers to certify his candidacy for top scorer.
Sailing in the middle of the table with absolutely nothing at stake, Auxerre could become the perfect rival to celebrate the championship. If the numbers of PSG, Marseille and Lens continue in the same vein, the Parisians could win the title in this match.
It is an interesting game to rotate and give minutes to those players who have not had many opportunities throughout the season. Strasbourg is the most complex rival of those that Galtier’s men have left.
Possibly we are talking about the last game of the best player in history in the Parc des Princes. Leo Messi could leave PSG this summer, and it is that according to sources close to the Argentine star, his desire is to leave.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Ajaccio
|
may 13th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
league 1
|
auxerre
|
May 21th
|
8:45 p.m. Spain, 3:45 p.m. Argentina, 1:45 p.m. Mexico
|
league 1
|
Strasbourg
|
may 27th
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
league 1
|
clermont
|
3 of June
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
league 1
