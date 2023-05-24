In a night full of surprises in Spanish football, Real Valladolid left everyone speechless by beating Barcelona 3-1 in a match played at the José Zorrilla Municipal Stadium. The local team, which arrived as a clear underdog, showed great defensive solidity and overwhelming effectiveness in attack, dealing a heavy blow to the Catalan team.
Barcelona comes to this match as the League champion. As previously mentioned, these games would serve to give an opportunity to those who have played fewer minutes with the intention of making them reintegrate into an important dynamic.
It will be the last game of the season, and the culés will want to finish in style. A good opportunity for less common players to shine in a match in which, except for surprise, no team will play anything.
More news about FC Barcelona
Barça will say goodbye to the season in a friendly against Andrés Iniesta’s team. The culés have not yet published the squad list, but the club’s big stars are expected to travel to Japan to play the last game of the season.
This is the first friendly of the preseason. The culés hope to have incorporated certain players for this first duel. They already faced each other last season around those dates and the duel ended in a tie.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
May 28
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 2:00 p.m. and Mexico 12:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
June 4
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 2:00 p.m. and Mexico 12:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Vissel Kobe
|
June 6th
|
to be confirmed
|
Friendly
|
Juventus
|
July 22
|
to be confirmed
|
Friendly
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#calendar #parties #Barcelona #defeat #Real #Valladolid #League
Leave a Reply