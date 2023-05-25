Real Madrid has won 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu. Now there are only two League days left before facing the preseason matches. Rodrygo had to appear in the final minutes to rescue the three points. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti took a nap from minute 1 of the game. These are the next matches of Real Madrid:
Sevilla have resolved the season since Mendilibar came to the bench and now they are not only far from relegation, but could end up qualifying for the Conference League. The Sevilla players play the Europa League final 4 days later than this match, so we could see a lot of rotations.
With this match full of history in La Liga, the 2022-2023 season comes to an end for Real Madrid. Athletic is currently in Conference League positions, with the top positions a bit far away and up to 4 teams behind in search of the last European place.
Real Madrid will go in the preseason on the American tour that they have done in recent years. This time, AC Milan will be the first team the Whites face. It will be the first opportunity to see the new signings of the teams in action.
Second preseason game in the United States, this time in Houston. Ten Hag will experience his second pre-season as United manager and will prepare against a rival like Real Madrid.
One more year, we will have a preseason classic again. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will give away Dallas and Clásico, which has been favorable for Xavi’s team lately.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
may 27th
|
7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 11:00 a.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
June 4
|
7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 11:00 a.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
AC Milan
|
July 23th
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
Manchester Utd
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
FC Barcelona
|
July 29
|
to confirm
|
preseason
