Real Madrid lost 2-0 against Real Sociedad in a match marked by the loss of the whites. Between suspensions, injuries and not called up, Real Madrid traveled without 4 of its indisputable starters, probably thinking about the marathon of finals that is coming up in the next few games. The group from the capital will play the final of the Copa del Rey and the semifinals of the Champions League in the next matches, in addition to two league commitments. These are their next 5 games:
After the day of the League, Real Madrid will play on Saturday the possibility of adding to their record the first major title of this season, the Copa del Rey, the third counting the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will witness the duel between Osasuna and Real Madrid that will proclaim one of the two teams as champions in this edition of the cup tournament. The white team has not played a final in eight years, while for the rojillos it will be the second in their history, the first being in the 2004/05 season.
Three days after the Cup final, Ancelotti’s team is playing for a new title, this time it is the Champions League where they will receive Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the match corresponding to the first leg of the semifinals of the European tournament.
The tie between the two teams is very close, as we are talking about the two favorites to conquer the Orejona.
After the first assault against City, Real Madrid will be able to get some oxygen in LaLiga, because as we said the chances of winning it are minimal. At the weekend they will face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match in which Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.
The Azulón team, now with Bordalás on the bench, have fallen to the relegation places and need to turn their situation around, so they will surely stand up to Madrid.
Ancelotti’s team will end this cycle of five games with another of the great challenges of the season: the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at the Etihad Stadium.
In this second assault between City and Madrid, the white team will play again to be in a Champions League final and the possibility of adding a new title, or of being ruled out in the fight for being the best team in Europe again.
Real Madrid could put a Valencia that has been on the wire all season in trouble again. Right now they are just above the relegation zone, but they cannot be trusted because those positions are very disputed and there are 6 teams in 5 points (two of them in the relegation zone).
