After the match against Shakhtar for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona will now have to prepare its next matches. Below we leave you the calendar with the next five games for the culé team.
FC Barcelona will try to beat the Vitoria team in a match in which they start as favorites to take the three points. For this match, it is expected that the injured will be in the final stretch of their recovery career.
The culés will have to visit Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas, in a stadium that FC Barcelona has not been very good at lately. They will try to find the three points no matter what.
FC Barcelona could already be classified for the elimination phase of the Champions League when this match arrives, but even so the three points are important to try to tie the first position in this competitive Group H.
FC Barcelona cannot afford to fail any more in the League, and this duel suggests that it will be due to position and to follow the lead.
As the last game of this calendar, FC Barcelona will have to face Girona in a game that seems complicated. Montilivi’s club has started like a shot this season and is one of the sensations of LaLiga. This Catalan derby will give something to talk about
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
12th of November
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 25
|
14:00 ESP, 06:00 MX, 09:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Porto
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
December 3
|
To define
|
The league
|
Girona
|
December 10
|
To define
|
The league
#calendar #matches #Barcelona #defeat #Champions #Shakhtar