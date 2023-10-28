FC Barcelona lost in the first classic of the season against Real Madrid. Xavi’s team took the lead in the 6th minute thanks to Gundogan’s goal and Bellingham scored two goals to continue their streak and turn the game around. These are the next matches of FC Barcelona:
The Txuriurdin team is giving something to talk about this season, a good start in the league as well as a good start in the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, whenever the culé team pays a visit to Real Sociedad, they make things very difficult for the Blaugranas.
Those coached by Xavi Hernández will have to visit the Ukrainians to play what would be the first match of the second round of the UEFA Champions League. By this date the culés hope to have their way to the next round more than on track.
FC Barcelona will try to beat the Vitoria team in a match in which they start as favorites to take the three points. For this match, it is expected that the injured will be in the final stretch of their recovery career.
The culés will have to visit Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas, in a stadium that FC Barcelona has not been very good at lately. They will try to find the three points no matter what.
FC Barcelona could already be classified for the elimination phase of the Champions League when this match arrives, but even so the three points are important to try to tie the first position in this competitive Group H.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Real society
|
November 4th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Shakhtar
|
November 7
|
18:45 ESP, 10:45 MX, 13:45 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Alavés
|
12th of November
|
16:15 ESP, 08:15 MX, 11:15 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 25
|
14:00 ESP, 06:00 MX, 09:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Porto
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
