Chivas closed Matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023 in a great way because they added three points by beating León 1-2 in the Bajío, all thanks to the goals of Antonio Briseno and the young debutante Yael Padilla. Apart from the great joy that the Flock gave, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He had the luxury of debuting two other homegrown players: Raul Martinez and John Brigid.
Now, Guadalajara must take the situation calmly, since there is still a lot of action ahead, both in Liga MX and in the new tournament between Mexican soccer and MLS, the League Cup.
This is the Flock calendar for this month of July:
Saturday, July 8
MX League
For Matchday 2 of the local contest, the runner-up receives the Potosinos in the akron stadium, with the hope and objective of getting a victory as host, since last semester it took more work to be able to harvest units at home than at home. The Guadalajara will continue without the national teams Robert Alvarado and Zahid MunozIn addition to the injured Alexis Vega.
The mattresses Aztecs started the tournament drawing 1-1 with striped in it Alfonso Lastras Stadiumin the debut of the Brazilian coach Gustavo Loyalwho was an assistant to his compatriot andre jardine. The last time they met, everything ended in a goalless draw on San Luis Potosi.
Thursday, July 13
MX League
El Rebaño Sagrado returns to repeat at home for Matchday 3. On Thursday, July 13, the Rayos will visit La Fortaleza, in a duel that for now looks to be even, since the hydrocálidos left good feelings in their first match of the championship against draw 0-0 with Tolucawhere there was also a debut on the bench, with the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel directing visitors. Yeah Mexico reach the semifinals of the gold Cup will continue without being able to have their selected players available, although that would give them the opportunity to pauno Keep debuting homegrown players and testing the rest of your players. The last match of the two ended with Chivas winning 1-0.
Thursday, July 27
League Cup
At the end of July, Guadalajara will debut in the tournament between Mexicans and Americans, which will take place at the TQL Stadium. The rival of the rojiblanco club will be FC Cincinnatiwhere a member who until recently was one of the desires of the Flock to strengthen the front plays, Brandon Vazquezwho ultimately chose to represent The Stars and Stripes as selected and even already scored goals during the gold Cup. There is only one precedent between the two and it was a friendly clash on September 21, 2022, when the Oranges and Blues they won 3-1. Those from Ohio will not be easy at all because they are leaders of the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 44 units, removing six from his closest pursuer. This is how the Champions League will start in Central Group 3, where the Sporting Kansas City.
Monday, July 31
League Cup
A few days later the second game of Chivas in the Central Group 3 of the League Cup before him Sporting Kansas Cityin it Children’s Mercy Park. That will be the reunion of Guadalajara with its last scoring champion, Alan Pulido, who has just returned to action after a long injury doing it in a great way, since he has responded with annotations. However, it is unknown if the Aztec and North American clubs will really be very interested in the binational championship because it is the first and they may not want to risk their starting players. So far, the Flock has not faced the Wizardsa team that is not doing very well in their local tournament, being located in the tenth place in the western conference after having played 22 matches.
