The Santiago Bernabéu stadium once again hosted a football match. Real Madrid had played the first three league games as a visitor as a result of the works being carried out at their stadium, and this Saturday was their first game of the 2023/24 season at home.
Ancelotti’s team hosted Getafe on this 4th round of the League in a match that ended with a result in their favour. A 2-1 comeback with a goal at 95′ by Jude Bellingham gave them the victory and now, more challenges come.
After this match, there will be a national team break, the first this season, so Ancelotti will have time to prepare for the next matches, although he will lack troops. Let’s see what Madrid’s next commitments are after the break.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, LaLiga matchday 5
After the national team break, Real Madrid will return to competition hosting Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu, an opponent that is always uncomfortable for the whites and that will be one of the tests to overcome at the start of the season.
Real Madrid vs Unión Berlín, matchday 1 of the Champions League group stage
The Champions League also returns to the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid will debut in this competition at home, receiving Unión de Berlín. The white team is in group C along with Napoli and Sporting de Braga, in addition to the German team.
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga matchday 6
On the sixth day of the league we will have a Madrid derby, the second of the season for the white team. Ancelotti’s team will visit the Civitas Metropolitano to face Atlético de Madrid in a match that could already begin to mark differences between the two teams.
The game will be played on the weekend of September 24, but the exact day and time have not yet been confirmed.
Real Madrid vs UD Las Palmas, LaLiga matchday 7
The seventh day of the league will be interweekly. Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu to receive one of the recently promoted teams, UD Las Palmas. The whites are obliged to win the game, and we will see if Ancelotti bets on rotating before the games so close that await the team.
The game will be played on weekdays, but the exact day and time have not yet been confirmed.
Girona vs Real Madrid, LaLiga matchday 8
On matchday eight of the League, Real Madrid will travel to the Montilivi Stadium to face Girona. It is an exit that in recent years has given Madrid more than one headache.
The game will be played on the weekend of October 1, but the exact day and time have not yet been confirmed.
